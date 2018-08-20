Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $154.92 million.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.23 million.
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $590.73 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $338.12 million.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $78.19 million.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.79 million.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.