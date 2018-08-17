7 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2018 guidance. Nordstrom shares climbed 9.03 percent to $57.00 in the after-hours trading session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 sales guidance. NVIDIA shares declined 4.62 percent to $245.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $9.21 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.25 percent to $137.69 in after-hours trading.

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) filed for a $100 million mixed-shelf offering. Adomani shares dipped 15.19 percent to $0.67 in the after-hours trading session.

