7 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2018 guidance. Nordstrom shares climbed 9.03 percent to $57.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 sales guidance. NVIDIA shares declined 4.62 percent to $245.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $9.21 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.25 percent to $137.69 in after-hours trading.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) filed for a $100 million mixed-shelf offering. Adomani shares dipped 15.19 percent to $0.67 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter. 21Vianet shares dropped 6.35 percent to $8.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares tumbled 4.6 percent to $45.25 in after-hours trading.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares climbed over 34 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported a multi-million dollar order from the German government. Tel-Instrument Electronics shares climbed 34.62 percent to $3.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.