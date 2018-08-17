Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $9.21 billion.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $31.02 million.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $106.93 million.
