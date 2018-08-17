Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2018 5:00am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $9.21 billion.
  • Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $31.02 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $106.93 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DE + GOGL)

7 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2018
Deere & Co's Q3 Earnings Preview
Earnings Preview: Deere To Report As Stock Lags In 2018
The Week Ahead: Nvidia, Retailer Earnings In Focus
Barclays Steps To The Sidelines On Caterpillar
Trump's Bailout For Farmers Caught In The Trade War: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Teva Wins FDA Approval For Generic Epinephrine