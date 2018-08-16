10 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $126.04 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.45 percent to $90.63 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.09 percent to $259.30 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance. Cisco shares climbed 6.22 percent to $46.59 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion. J C Penney shares gained 2.07 percent to $2.46 in after-hours trading.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. SpartanNash shares tumbled 16.39 percent to $19.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) to have earned $0.1 per share on revenue of $17.96 billion in the latest quarter. JD.com will release earnings before the markets open. JD.com shares fell 0.15 percent to $32.31 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion. Applied Materials shares gained 0.59 percent to $47.79 in after-hours trading.
- Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) reported a 4 million share common stock offering. Global Net Lease shares fell 5.34 percent to $20.91 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares gained 0.56 percent to $52.15 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. NetApp shares dropped 6.45 percent to $77.15 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
