10 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2018

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $126.04 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.45 percent to $90.63 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.09 percent to $259.30 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance. Cisco shares climbed 6.22 percent to $46.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion. J C Penney shares gained 2.07 percent to $2.46 in after-hours trading.

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. SpartanNash shares tumbled 16.39 percent to $19.90 in the after-hours trading session.

