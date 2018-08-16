Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $126.04 billion.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $17.96 billion.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2 per share on revenue of $293.06 million.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $474.67 million.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $85.23 million.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Qiwi plc (NYSE: QIWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $60 million.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $44.61 million.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NASDAQ: ATGE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $352.48 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $152.43 million.
- Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $82.87 million.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $107.73 million.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.45 million.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $153.14 million.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.
