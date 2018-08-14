Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2018 4:32am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
  • The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $30.01 billion.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $818.44 million.
  • Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NYSE: GDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.6 per share on revenue of $591.42 million.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $684.29 million.
  • National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EYE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $379.67 million.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.22 million.
  • CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
  • CDK Global, Inc. (NYSE: CDK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $578.99 million.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $27.23 million.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $38.73 million.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ: SMED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.25 million.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.
  • Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.30 million.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $164.01 million.
  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $12.32 million.
  • Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $14.42 million.

 

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $399.70 million.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $141.59 million.
  • SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $106.44 million.
  • PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $148.44 million.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $204.10 million.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $376.14 million.
  • Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $255.11 million.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $50.57 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.13 million.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $3.3 per share on revenue of $1.09 million.
  • Enservco Corporation (NASDAQ: ENSV) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.98 million.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $195.76 million.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.
  • Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.
  • Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.86 million.
  • IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.68 million.
  • WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.90 million.
  • YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $13.66 million.
  • The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.48 million.
  • Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $117.13 million.

