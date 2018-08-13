Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $15.28 billion.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.70 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $909.56 million.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $500.30 million.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.65 million.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.44 million.
- Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $308.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $102.10 million.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $536.86 million.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.21 million.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $102.76 million.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.17 million.
- AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.50 million.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.
