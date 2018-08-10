8 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $882.74 million before the opening bell. Applied Industrial Technologies shares gained 1.94 percent to $76.00 in after-hours trading.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third quarter sales guidance and raised FY18 sales guidance. Trade Desk shares jumped 21.13 percent to $113.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance. ICU Medical shares climbed 6.92 percent to $316.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $788.06 million in the latest quarter. Meredith will release earnings before the markets open. Meredith shares gained 0.76 percent to $53.25 in after-hours trading.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also disclosed that its Chief Operating Officer, Dennis Woodside, will step down early in September. Dropbox shares dipped 8.48 percent to $31.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. News Corp shares dropped 2.29 percent to $14.91 in after-hours trading.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Microchip shares dropped 8.24 percent to $90.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Puma Biotechnology shares jumped 17.57 percent to $57.20 in the after-hours trading session.
