8 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $882.74 million before the opening bell. Applied Industrial Technologies shares gained 1.94 percent to $76.00 in after-hours trading.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third quarter sales guidance and raised FY18 sales guidance. Trade Desk shares jumped 21.13 percent to $113.00 in the after-hours trading session.

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance. ICU Medical shares climbed 6.92 percent to $316.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $788.06 million in the latest quarter. Meredith will release earnings before the markets open. Meredith shares gained 0.76 percent to $53.25 in after-hours trading.

