Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2018 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $882.74 million.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $788.06 million.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $111.72 million.
  • Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.83 million.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.00 million.
  • Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.
  • China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
  • Alio Gold Inc. (NYSE: ALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.29 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

