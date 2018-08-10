Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $882.74 million.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $788.06 million.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $111.72 million.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.83 million.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.00 million.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.
- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
- Alio Gold Inc. (NYSE: ALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.