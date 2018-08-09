10 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. Viacom shares gained 0.94 percent to $28.35 in after-hours trading.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its guidance for the full year. Yelp shares jumped 15.12 percent to $43.93 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion after the closing bell. News Corp shares closed at $15.14 on Wednesday.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Flowers Foods shares dropped 3.39 percent to $19.39 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. Windstream shares fell 2.28 percent to $3.80 in after-hours trading.

