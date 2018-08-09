Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2018 4:57am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. Viacom shares gained 0.94 percent to $28.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its guidance for the full year. Yelp shares jumped 15.12 percent to $43.93 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion after the closing bell. News Corp shares closed at $15.14 on Wednesday.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Flowers Foods shares dropped 3.39 percent to $19.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. Windstream shares fell 2.28 percent to $3.80 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Jack in the Box shares jumped 7.62 percent to $92.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) to have earned $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion in the latest quarter. Perrigo will release earnings before the markets open. Perrigo shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $78.30 on Wednesday.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported a 23 percent rise in July total sales, while comparable sales rose 9.1 percent. The company also raised its Q2 earnings guidance. Zumiez shares gained 4.74 percent to $26.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Microchip shares fell 0.01 percent to $97.76 in after-hours trading.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) reported a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering. The company also reported Q2 loss of $3.31 per share on sales of $9.42 million. Gevo shares dipped 17.34 percent to $3.48 in the after-hours trading session.

