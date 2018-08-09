Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $483.97 million.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $740.12 million.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: UPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $203.60 million.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $429.86 million.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $400.75 million.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $382.03 million.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: FVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $346.22 million.
- Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $181.6 million.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $542.61 million.
- Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE: HPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $600.50 million.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $301.29 million.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $679.60 million.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $591.66 million.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $490.60 million.
- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.89 per share on revenue of $265.84 million.
- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $592.65 million.
- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $980.17 million.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $563.91 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $832.19 million.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $238.17 million.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $343.32 million.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $588.61 million.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $337.60 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $392.20 million.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $474.15 million.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $391.75 million.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.42 million.
- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $321.69 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $331.40 million.
- j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $299.19 million.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $397.17 million.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $167.70 million.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $101.12 million.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $477.95 million.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $87.89 million.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $131.03 million.
- tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $292.20 million.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $104.02 million.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $290.38 million.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $206.82 million.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $45.67 million.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $250.07 million.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $179.54 million.
- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $430.33 million.
- Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $93.30 million.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $137.75 million.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $49.88 million.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $886.73 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.