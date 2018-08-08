10 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Michael Kors shares gained 3.05 percent to $67.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $17.32 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion after the closing bell. Booking Holdings shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $2,077.99 on Tuesday.
- Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also lowered FY18 sales and EPS guidance. Papa John’s shares tumbled 10.52 percent to $36.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion. Southern Co shares gained 0.75 percent to $49.45 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $46.34 billion in the latest quarter. CVS will release earnings before the markets open. CVS shares gained 0.31 percent to $65.65 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Fossil shares climbed 4.37 percent to $27.46 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.55 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox shares gained 0.44 percent to $45.70 in after-hours trading.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Disney shares fell 0.50 percent to $115.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion before the opening bell. Keurig Dr Pepper shares fell 0.63 percent to $23.71 in after-hours trading.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its yearly revenue guidance. Match Group shares surged 13.94 percent to $44.30 in the after-hours trading session.
