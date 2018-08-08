10 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Michael Kors shares gained 3.05 percent to $67.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $17.32 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion after the closing bell. Booking Holdings shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $2,077.99 on Tuesday.

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also lowered FY18 sales and EPS guidance. Papa John's shares tumbled 10.52 percent to $36.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion. Southern Co shares gained 0.75 percent to $49.45 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $46.34 billion in the latest quarter. CVS will release earnings before the markets open. CVS shares gained 0.31 percent to $65.65 in after-hours trading.

