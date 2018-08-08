Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $46.34 billion.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $892.49 million.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $809.31 million.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $715.52 million.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $678.35 million.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $539.39 million.
- Weibo Corporation (NYSE: WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $424.23 million.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $571.33 million.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $433.00 million.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $657.26 million.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $287.09 million.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $568.79 million.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $645.89 million.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $638.93 million.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $848.76 million.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $732.93 million.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $416.07 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $17.32 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
- Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.55 billion.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $620.52 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $649.63 million.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $184.50 million.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $936.11 million.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $303.47 million.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $477.74 million.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.
- Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $604.70 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $924.09 million.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $657.79 million.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $232.31 million.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $495.90 million.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $426.00 million.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
