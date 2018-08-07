Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2018 4:49am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
  • Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $794.20 million.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
  • TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $993.27 million.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.
  • PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $620.42 million.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $480.55 million.
  • Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $619.96 million.
  • Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
  • Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $338.23 million.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.
  • II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $301.23 million.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $321.76 million.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $989.02 million.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $516.01 million.

 

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $425.50 million.
  • The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.
  • Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $731.27 million.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $561.73 million.
  • DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $798.22 million.
  • The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $407.83 million.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
  • Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $466.91 million.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $908.73 million.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
  • Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $554.13 million.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $469.62 million.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $926.86 million.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $548.43 million.
  • Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $447.01 million.
  • Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.81 million.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $251.19 million.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $680.45 million.
  • Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $431.44 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACM + AES)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Fastenal Profit Tops Views
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Look Back At What's Happened To Each Sector Through The First Half Of 2018 (Part 2)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EMR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session