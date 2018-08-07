Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $794.20 million.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $993.27 million.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $620.42 million.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $480.55 million.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $619.96 million.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
- Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $338.23 million.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $301.23 million.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $321.76 million.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $989.02 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $516.01 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $425.50 million.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $731.27 million.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $561.73 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $798.22 million.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $407.83 million.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $466.91 million.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $908.73 million.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $554.13 million.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $469.62 million.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $926.86 million.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $548.43 million.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $447.01 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.81 million.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $251.19 million.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $680.45 million.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $431.44 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.