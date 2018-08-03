Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2018 5:30am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares fell 1.88 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday. GoPro shares gained 3.67 percent to $6.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $632.46 million before the opening bell. Groupon shares gained 3.38 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported upbeat sales for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter and FY19 sales guidance. Symantec shares dropped 9.48 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading.

  • Analysts are expecting Kraft Heinz Co (NYSE: KHC) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion in the latest quarter. Kraft Heinz will release earnings before the markets open. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.42 percent to $59.65 in pre-market trading.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. AIG shares declined 4.91 percent to $52.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion. Ameren shares gaijed 0.67 percent to close at $61.77 on Thursday.

