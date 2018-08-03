7 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares fell 1.88 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares fell 1.88 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday. GoPro shares gained 3.67 percent to $6.21 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday. GoPro shares gained 3.67 percent to $6.21 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $632.46 million before the opening bell. Groupon shares gained 3.38 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: GRPN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $632.46 million before the opening bell. Groupon shares gained 3.38 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported upbeat sales for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter and FY19 sales guidance. Symantec shares dropped 9.48 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.