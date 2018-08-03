Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $632.46 million.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $427.32 million.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $960.58 million.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $956.72 million.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $387.88 million.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $391.10 million.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $195.91 million.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $173.62 million.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $687.03 million.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $499.75 million.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $331.59 million.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $275.78 million.
- Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.
- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $165.30 million.
- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $278.15 million.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $290.04 million.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $817.71 million.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $616.37 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
