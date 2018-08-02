12 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.01 percent to $69.42 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.01 percent to $69.42 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.99 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares fell 0.25 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.99 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares fell 0.25 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter. Tesla shares climbed 8.09 percent to $325.17 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) reported wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter. Tesla shares climbed 8.09 percent to $325.17 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $42.91 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 0.64 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $42.91 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 0.64 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading. Before the markets open, DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $23.6 billion. DowDuPont shares rose 1.13 percent to $68.73 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: DWDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $23.6 billion. DowDuPont shares rose 1.13 percent to $68.73 in pre-market trading. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts shares dropped 3.16 percent to $154.94 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.