12 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.01 percent to $69.42 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.99 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares fell 0.25 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter. Tesla shares climbed 8.09 percent to $325.17 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $42.91 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 0.64 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $23.6 billion. DowDuPont shares rose 1.13 percent to $68.73 in pre-market trading.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts shares dropped 3.16 percent to $154.94 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Wall Street expects Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $11.15 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares gained 0.31 percent to $183.50 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion. CBS shares rose 0.38 percent to $52.75 in pre-market trading.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Herbalife shares climbed 2.58 percent to $52.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion before the opening bell. Aetna shares declined 0.05 percent to $186.70 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. YUM! Brands shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $79.47 on Wednesday.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NYSE: TMUS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. T-Mobile shares gained 1.08 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.