Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $42.91 billion.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $11.15 billion.
- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $23.6 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
- YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $847.06 million.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- CDW Corporation (NYSE: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $969.72 million.
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NYSE: WLTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.7 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $995.30 million.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $731.47 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.
- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $749.22 million.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.99 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $110.99 million.
- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $748.00 million.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $621.34 million.
- Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $236.00 million.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $370.87 million.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $111.49 million.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $271.73 million.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $509.27 million.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $259.70 million.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $387.54 million.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $808.79 million.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $610.88 million.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $643.55 million.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $644.25 million.
