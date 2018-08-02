Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2018 4:48am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $42.91 billion.
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
  • Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion.
  • Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $11.15 billion.
  • DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $23.6 billion.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
  • YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
  • SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $847.06 million.
  • Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • CDW Corporation (NYSE: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
  • Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $969.72 million.
  • Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
  • Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.
  • Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion.
  • Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NYSE: WLTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.7 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
  • CBRE Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
  • BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
  • HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
  • The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $995.30 million.
  • AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $731.47 million.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.
  • Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $749.22 million.
  • Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.
  • Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
  • American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.99 billion.
  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $110.99 million.
  • Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $748.00 million.
  • ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $621.34 million.
  • Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $236.00 million.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $370.87 million.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $111.49 million.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $271.73 million.
  • Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $509.27 million.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $259.70 million.
  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $387.54 million.
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $808.79 million.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $610.88 million.
  • GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $643.55 million.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $644.25 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABC + AET)

Icahn To Attempt To Block Cigna-Express Scripts Deal With Recent Stake
Aetna Q2 Earnings Preview
AmerisourceBergen's Q3 Earnings Preview
Walgreens Is 'Poorly Positioned' In The Evolving Retail Pharmacy Space, Cowen Says
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer To Defer Price Hikes, Idera-BioCryst Merger Falls Through, ArQule To Offer Shares
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ABC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session