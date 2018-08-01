12 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $14.16 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares gained 0.38 percent to close at $314.18 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.43 billion after the closing bell. MetLife shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $45.74 on Tuesday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance and sees gross margins of 38 percent-38.5 percent. Apple shares climbed 4.03 percent to $197.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $12.16 billion. Bunge shares rose 1.41 percent to close at $69.13 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion in the latest quarter. AutoNation will release earnings before the markets open. AutoNation shares rose 3.03 percent to $50.00 in after-hours trading.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Frontier Communications shares dropped 9 percent to $4.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) to post quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion after the closing bell. Prudential shares gained 0.09 percent to $101.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion. Tesla shares declined 0.11 percent to $297.81 in after-hours trading.
- Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) reported upbeat profit for its second quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the third quarter. Akamai shares fell 3.60 percent to $72.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion before the opening bell. ADP shares gained 0.52 percent to close at $134.99 on Tuesday.
- After the markets close, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $10.66 billion. T-Mobile shares dropped 0.20 percent to $59.88 in after-hours trading.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Pandora shares climbed 12.17 percent to $7.56 in the after-hours trading session.
