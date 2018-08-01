Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $12.16 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $14.16 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $864.17 million.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $977.92 million.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $852.18 million.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $417.24 million.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $368.58 million.
- The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $697.14 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.43 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $10.66 billion.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $25.40 billion.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $285.40 million.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $221.46 million.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $434.86 million.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $367.90 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
