Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2018 4:07am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $12.16 billion.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $14.16 billion.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
  • Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $864.17 million.
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $977.92 million.
  • Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
  • Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $852.18 million.
  • NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $417.24 million.
  • Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $368.58 million.
  • The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $697.14 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $16.43 billion.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
  • The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $10.66 billion.
  • Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $25.40 billion.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
  • The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
  • Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
  • FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $285.40 million.
  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $221.46 million.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $434.86 million.
  • The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $367.90 million.
  • XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
  • Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADP + AFG)

Apple To Report Earnings Amid A Busy Week Filled With Economic Data, Fed Meeting And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Broadcom, Mohawk Industries, NextEra Energy And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2018
Reviewing Bill Ackman's Q1 Trading Activity: Sells Nike and Howard Hughes
Steven Cohen's 7 Largest Stock Acquisitions In Q1
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session