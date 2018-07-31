Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) prevails as front-runner over other FANG members, as the tech giant exceeded earnings expectations.

Apple reported a Q3 revenue of $53.3 billion, accounting for a 17-percent increase from last year, as well as a 40-percent increase in earnings per share at $2.34 against a $2.18 estimate.

The company sees Q4 sales of $60 billion-$62 billion versus a $59.6-billion estimate.

Highlights From The Q3 Print

"We're thrilled to report Apple's best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," said CEO Tim Cook. "Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline."

Q3 iPhone Sales of 41,300 Units, down 21 percent sequentially, up 1 percent YoY.

Services revenue reached a new all-time high, totalling between $60 and $62 billion.

Operating expenses reported between $7.95 and $8.05 billion.

Other income resulted in $300 million.

"Our strong business performance drove revenue growth in each of our geographic segments, net income of $11.5 billion, and operating cash flow of $14.5 billion," said CFO Luca Maestri. "We returned almost $25 billion to investors through our capital return program during the quarter, including $20 billion in share repurchases."

Apple shares were trading up 3 percent at $196.34 in Tuesday's after-hours session, which would be a new all-time high for the stock. Apple has a market cap of about $956.5 billion.

