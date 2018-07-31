Earnings season is underway and a list of companies who reported "really terrible" results can be tabulated, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer. But at the same time, a longer list of "clear winners" is evident to the cable TV host.

What Happened

A handful of companies, perhaps most notably Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), disappointed investors with their quarterly prints, which prompted "24-hour, wall-to-wall coverage of the death of FANG," Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show Monday.

Four stocks have proven to be the "stars of the show so far" and should be bought by investors, he said:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO Lisa Su has now led the company to four straight quarters of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, Cramer said.

(NASDAQ: AMD) CEO Lisa Su has now led the company to four straight quarters of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, Cramer said. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered another strong earnings beat. The strength of its cloud business, Azure, made it clear the company "totally reinvented itself" and its best days have yet to come, the CNBC host said.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered another strong earnings beat. The strength of its cloud business, Azure, made it clear the company "totally reinvented itself" and its best days have yet to come, the CNBC host said. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported a miss in its quarter on the revenue line, but this takes a backseat to the company's "money-making prowess."

(NASDAQ: AMZN) reported a miss in its quarter on the revenue line, but this takes a backseat to the company's "money-making prowess." Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) impressed the Street with a better-than-expected performance in the advertising business and encouraging prospects for its self-driving car unit Waymo, Cramer said.

The four stocks aren't the only winners this earnings season, but are the "best places to go as the market tumbles in confusion over who's guilty and who's innocent in this rapidly eroding earnings season," he said.

