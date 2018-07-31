12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.33 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.54 percent to $38.80 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $52.34 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares gained 0.12 percent to $190.14 in after-hours trading.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. AK Steel shares fell 8.02 percent to $4.93 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares gained 2.01 percent to $48.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $36.46 on Monday.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong FY18 adjusted earnings guidance and sees sales growth of 20 percent. Illumina shares climbed 6.92 percent to $309.25 in the after-hours trading session.

