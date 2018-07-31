Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0. per share on revenue of $16.54 billion.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.33 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share.
- American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $52.34 billion.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $372.78 million.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.61 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $276.26 million.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $989.98 million.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $908.10 million.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $800.44 million.
- Amdocs Limited (NYSE: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $797.00 million.
