Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2018 4:37am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0. per share on revenue of $16.54 billion.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.33 billion.
  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
  • Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
  • AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
  • Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share.
  • American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
  • Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share.
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
  • Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $52.34 billion.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
  • Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $372.78 million.
  • Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.61 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $276.26 million.
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $989.98 million.
  • ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $908.10 million.
  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
  • Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $800.44 million.
  • Amdocs Limited (NYSE: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $797.00 million.

