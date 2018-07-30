7 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $13.88 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.18 percent to $142.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion after the closing bell. Unum shares rose 0.13 percent to close at $38.80 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. AK Steel shares gained 0.19 percent to $5.26 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion in the latest quarter. Seagate will release earnings before the markets open. Seagate shares dropped 0.58 percent to $54.37 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the closing bell, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor shares fell 0.01 percent to $107.56 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion after the closing bell. Sanmina shares dropped 2.65 percent to close at $29.40 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares gained 0.18 percent to $45.82 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.