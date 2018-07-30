7 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $13.88 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.18 percent to $142.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion after the closing bell. Unum shares rose 0.13 percent to close at $38.80 on Friday.

Before the markets open, AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. AK Steel shares gained 0.19 percent to $5.26 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion in the latest quarter. Seagate will release earnings before the markets open. Seagate shares dropped 0.58 percent to $54.37 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.