12 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $696.26 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 2.47 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $2.19 per share on revenue of $29.13 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.34 percent to $116.40 in after-hours trading.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares gained 9.14 percent to $137.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $72.58 billion. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.19 percent to $84.40 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Amazon shares gained 3.24 percent to $1,866.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.29 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares gained 0.45 percent to $64.30 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 earnings guidance. Electronic Arts shares dropped 4.86 percent to $135.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $45.59 billion. Chevron shares rose 0.61 percent to $124.70 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: GT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion before the opening bell. Goodyear Tire shares gained 1.32 percent to $21.43 in after-hours trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Intel shares fell 5.66 percent to $49.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 0.06 percent to $66.90 in after-hours trading.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Western Digital shares fell 3.36 percent to $74.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.