12 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $696.26 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 2.47 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading.

