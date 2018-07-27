Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $29.13 billion.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.29 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $696.26 million.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $45.59 billion.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $72.58 billion.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $910.15 million.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $707.50 million.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $593.19 million.
- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.
- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $723.41 million.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $384.89 million.
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $384.05 million.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $460.73 million.
