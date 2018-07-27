Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2018 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $29.13 billion.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.29 billion.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $696.26 million.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $45.59 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $72.58 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $910.15 million.
  • Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
  • LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
  • Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $707.50 million.
  • Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $593.19 million.
  • Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.
  • TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $723.41 million.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $384.89 million.
  • Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $384.05 million.
  • Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $460.73 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALV + ABBV)

AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AbbVie, Netflix, Philip Morris, Wells Fargo And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Autoliv, BlackRock, Boeing, Netflix And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
AbbVie's Stock Hit By Citron Tweet
Autoliv Downgraded By Wells Fargo After Veoneer Spinoff
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PSX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.