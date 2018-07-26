Market Overview

15 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2018 4:51am   Comments
15 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares gained 0.01 percent to $158.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $16.76 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares dropped 0.90 percent to $51.96 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $21.84 billion. Comcast shares rose 0.84 percent to $33.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter. Facebook shares tumbled 20.23 percent to $173.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) to have earned $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion in the latest quarter. Mastercard will release earnings before the markets open. Mastercard shares fell 0.42 percent to $213.25 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion. Starbucks shares declined 0.15 percent to $51.54 in after-hours trading.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced it was terminated its proposed NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) deal and it will now buyback $30 billion shares of stock. QUALCOMM shares climbed 6.58 percent to $63.33 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $53.39 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares dropped 1.75 percent to $1,831.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $11.69 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares fell 0.05 percent to $38.17 in after-hours trading.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported downbeat results for its second quarter. The company also announced plans to cut 2,200 employees. Mattel shares dipped 8.53 percent to $14.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $2.88 per share on revenue of $52.95 billion in the recent quarter. McKesson will release earnings before the markets open. McKesson shares dropped 0.40 percent to $132.81 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion. ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.06 percent to $71.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Ford shares fell 3.61 percent to $10.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion before the opening bell. Southwest shares fell 1.03 percent to $51.75 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.5 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Western Digital shares declined 0.11 percent to $75.55 in after-hours trading.

