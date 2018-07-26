Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2018 4:20am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $21.84 billion.
  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $11.69 billion.
  • Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $52.95 billion.
  • Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.
  • The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
  • Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $14.11 billion.
  • Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
  • Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
  • International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
  • Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.
  • Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $25.45 billion.
  • Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.
  • Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion.
  • L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
  • BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
  • Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
  • S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $238.58 million.
  • KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $897.72 million.
  • TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $37.56 billion.
  • CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $851.45 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.5 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $16.76 billion.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $53.39 billion.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
  • Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.94 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
  • World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $9.49 billion.
  • Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
  • Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $969.27 million.
  • SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
  • Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $744.46 million.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $713.99 million.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
  • LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

