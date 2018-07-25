Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is weighing on the market.

The company missed Q2 sales estimates. Perhaps more importantly, global daily active users came in at 1.47 billion vs. a 1.49 billion estimate. During the company's post-earnings conference call, management warned it sees quarter-over-quarter high-single digit sales growth decelerating in the second half of the year.

The news sent several of the market's most popular stocks falling. As of 6 p.m. ET:

Facebook was down 23.2 percent to $166.94;

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was down 5.7 percent to $41.70;

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) was down 4 percent to $12.85;

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was down 1.9 percent to $1,827;

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was down 3 percent to $351.51; and

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was down 2 percent to 1,250.

