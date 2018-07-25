Market Overview

Social Media, FANG Stocks Taking A Big Hit In After-Hours Trading
Jason Shubnell  
July 25, 2018 6:02pm   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is weighing on the market.

The company missed Q2 sales estimates. Perhaps more importantly, global daily active users came in at 1.47 billion vs. a 1.49 billion estimate. During the company's post-earnings conference call, management warned it sees quarter-over-quarter high-single digit sales growth decelerating in the second half of the year.

The news sent several of the market's most popular stocks falling. As of 6 p.m. ET:

  • Facebook was down 23.2 percent to $166.94;
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was down 5.7 percent to $41.70;
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) was down 4 percent to $12.85;
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was down 1.9 percent to $1,827;
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was down 3 percent to $351.51; and
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was down 2 percent to 1,250.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

