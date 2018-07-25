Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares dropped more than 8 percent following the release of the company’s second-quarter earnings.

The world’s biggest social media company reported earnings of $1.74 per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Revenues fell short of estimates, however, coming in at $13.03 billion, missing by $322 million.

"Our community and business continue to grow quickly," said CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg. "We are committed to investing to keep people safe and secure, and to keep building meaningful new ways to help people connect."

Click here to see the full results.

Q2 Highlights

Daily Active Users were 1.47 billion, up 11 percent year-over-year;

Monthly Active Users were 2.23 billion, up 11 percent year-over-year;

Mobile advertising represented 91 percent of total advertising revenue, up from 87 percent in the same quarter of last year; and

The company had $42.31 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2.

At time of publication, Facebook's stock traded around $200.69, down 7.6 percent in the after-hours session. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was also moving lower, down about 1.6 percent.

Related Links:

Facebook's Q2 Earnings: What To Expect

Tech Strategist: Twitter Is The Main Beneficiary Of Facebook's Privacy Scandal