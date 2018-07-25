A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) will release earnings today. Data on new home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1 point to 25,215.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 1.25 points to 2,819.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 6.50 points to 7,422.75.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.89 percent to trade at $74.09 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.18 percent to trade at $68.64 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.42 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.01 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.17 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.62 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.09 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.46 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.07 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.09 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Outperform to Sector Perform.
Whirlpool shares fell 14.52 percent to close at $128.82 on Tuesday.
Breaking News
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
