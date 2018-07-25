14 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.01 percent to $45.26 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.2 per share on revenue of $22.71 billion. Anthem shares dropped 1.1 percent to close at $246.08 on Tuesday.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 guidance. iRobot shares jumped 18.87 percent to $84.62 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to have earned $3.4 per share on revenue of $23.97 billion in the latest quarter. Boeing shares gained 0.34 percent to $359.50 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.25 percent to $59.00 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion before the opening bell. Fiat shares gained 1.14 percent to $19.50 in after-hours trading.

