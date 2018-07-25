14 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $37.03 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 1.7 percent to $40.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.01 percent to $45.26 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.2 per share on revenue of $22.71 billion. Anthem shares dropped 1.1 percent to close at $246.08 on Tuesday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 guidance. iRobot shares jumped 18.87 percent to $84.62 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to have earned $3.4 per share on revenue of $23.97 billion in the latest quarter. Boeing shares gained 0.34 percent to $359.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.25 percent to $59.00 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion before the opening bell. Fiat shares gained 1.14 percent to $19.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. AT&T shares fell 1.20 percent to $31.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $17.33 billion. UPS shares gained 0.23 percent to $112.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $36.86 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares gained 0.57 percent to $10.63 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion after the closing bell. PayPal shares fell 0.78 percent to $90.70 in after-hours trading.
- Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Knowles shares climbed 11.3 percent to $17.44 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to have earned $1.72 per share on revenue of $13.38 billion in the recent quarter. Facebook will release earnings after the markets close. Facebook shares gained 0.13 percent to $214.95 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion. Visa shares closed at $140.03 on Tuesday.
