Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $37.03 billion.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.4 per share on revenue of $23.97 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.2 per share on revenue of $22.71 billion.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $17.33 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.
- Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $11.32 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $232.60 million.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $553.49 million.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $616.66 million.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $334.59 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $36.86 billion.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $13.38 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.06 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $855.35 million.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $540.57 million.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $673.42 million.
- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $438.39 million.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $616.44 million.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $717.16 million.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $760.56 million.
