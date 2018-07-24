12 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $31.74 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.47 percent to $50.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares gained 0.03 percent to $198.90 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. Harley-Davidson shares fell 0.48 percent to $41.25 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Alphabet shares climbed 3.61 percent to $1,254.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to have earned $3.91 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion in the latest quarter. Lockheed Martin will release earnings before the markets open. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.01 percent to $318.35 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $114.67 on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its FY18 guidance. Whirlpool shares dropped 9.26 percent to $136.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $16.27 billion before the opening bell. United Technologies shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $129.37 on Monday.
- Before the markets open, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.39 percent to $88.53 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $13.94 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares gained 0.49 percent to close at $136.12 on Monday.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook. Crane shares surged 3.55 percent to $85.41 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $39.34 billion after the closing bell. AT&T shares gained 0.23 percent to $31.07 in after-hours trading.
