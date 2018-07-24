12 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $31.74 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.47 percent to $50.99 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares gained 0.03 percent to $198.90 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. Harley-Davidson shares fell 0.48 percent to $41.25 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Alphabet shares climbed 3.61 percent to $1,254.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to have earned $3.91 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion in the latest quarter. Lockheed Martin will release earnings before the markets open. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.01 percent to $318.35 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $114.67 on Monday.

