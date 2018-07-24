Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $31.74 billion.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $13.94 billion.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $16.27 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $6.05 billion.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.66 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $597.96 million.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $908.42 million.
- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $907.31 million.
- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $540.02 million.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $356.55 million.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $479.03 million.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $987.51 million.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $678.20 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $7.33 billion.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $39.34 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $716.93 million.
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $623.72 million.
- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $507.33 million.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $284.54 million.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $221.22 million.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $568.27 million.
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $605.00 million.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $534.95 million.
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $936.08 million.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $562.27 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.