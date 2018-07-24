Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2018 4:20am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $31.74 billion.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $13.94 billion.
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $16.27 billion.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $6.05 billion.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.66 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
  • Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $597.96 million.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
  • Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $908.42 million.
  • Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $907.31 million.
  • Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $540.02 million.
  • Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $356.55 million.
  • CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $479.03 million.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $987.51 million.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $678.20 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
  • Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $7.33 billion.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $39.34 billion.
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.
  • Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $716.93 million.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $623.72 million.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $507.33 million.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $284.54 million.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $221.22 million.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
  • Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $568.27 million.
  • Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $605.00 million.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $534.95 million.
  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
  • Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $936.08 million.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $562.27 million.

