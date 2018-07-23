Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $455.77 million.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $840.11 million.
- Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $403.70 million.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $165.26 million.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $174.26 million.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $794.26 million.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.84 million.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $85.68 million.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: ADR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Opus Bank (NYSE: OPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $68.13 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $9.59 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $350.60 million.
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $688.40 million.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $835.28 million.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $598.30 million.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $540.92 million.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $715.60 million.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $473.94 million.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $397.71 million.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $514.95 million.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $186.08 million.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $525.00 million.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $214.67 million.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $189.94 million.
Earnings Scheduled
