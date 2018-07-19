A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Philadelphia Fed general conditions index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index of leading economic indicators for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles is set to speak in New York at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points to 25,101.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 8.75 points to 2,807.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 29 points to 7,376.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.97 percent to trade at $72.19 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.99 percent to trade at $68.08 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.18 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.11 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.35 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.10 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.41 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.13 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.38 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.53 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.06 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Needham downgraded Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Hold to Underperform.

Tesla shares fell 2.13 percent to $316.94 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News