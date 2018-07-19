Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares fell 0.37 percent to $81.85 in after-hours trading.

